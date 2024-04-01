Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.29

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $230.43 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,470.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.32 or 0.00940431 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00051901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00137421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 783,287,645 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

