T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR) is Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 5.61% of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOTR. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 4,317.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 79.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 78.3% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth $4,196,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TOTR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.27.

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.