Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TBLA. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.94.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taboola.com

Taboola.com Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TBLA opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taboola.com news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 33,141 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $132,895.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,894,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,665,858.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Taboola.com news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 33,141 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $132,895.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,894,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,665,858.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,435,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,413. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Taboola.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taboola.com by 17.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Taboola.com by 127.7% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329,575 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.