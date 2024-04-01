Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) versus Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Critical Review

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Femasys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Femasys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $274.42 million 1.41 $28.51 million $1.20 13.54 Femasys $1.07 million 31.36 -$11.39 million ($0.92) -1.68

Risk & Volatility

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Femasys. Femasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Femasys has a beta of -2.95, suggesting that its stock price is 395% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and Femasys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 80.51%. Femasys has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 588.17%. Given Femasys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 10.39% 17.08% 10.50% Femasys -1,329.10% -119.80% -99.32%

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Femasys on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company also provides Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, and treatment, as well as to share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest to treat patients with retained pulmonary secretions resulting from bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. In addition, the company provides non-surgical product technologies. It offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

