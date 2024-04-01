Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.99

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.99 and last traded at $94.80, with a volume of 420851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial increased their price target on Talen Energy from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TLNE

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Talen Energy Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.91.

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: PJM, and ERCOT and WECC. It produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services. The company also operates nuclear, fossil, solar, gas, and coal power plants, as well as engages in marketing activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.