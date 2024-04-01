Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.88

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 52761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GRID. Cormark lifted their target price on Tantalus Systems from C$1.85 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Tantalus Systems from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Tantalus Systems Trading Up 6.3 %

About Tantalus Systems

The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.40 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,538.24.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.

See Also

