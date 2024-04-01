Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Raised by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,673 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 3.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.12.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $178.02. 2,946,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,955. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

