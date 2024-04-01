TD Cowen Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $140.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UPS. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.23.

UPS opened at $148.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day moving average of $152.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

