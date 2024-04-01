TD Cowen Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $65.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRZE. Raymond James upped their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.29.

BRZE opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.21. Braze has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,183,041.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,315,000 after buying an additional 480,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 296.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 12.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after buying an additional 263,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,090,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,047,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

