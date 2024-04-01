TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $126.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.91.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.51. 61,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,676. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $116.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.13.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $518,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,700.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

