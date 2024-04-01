TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. TechnipFMC traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 1204572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 366.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.27 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.68%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

