TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0276

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $247.14 million and $18.70 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00075506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00026484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00016895 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006579 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,963,859,279 coins and its circulating supply is 8,952,451,888 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.