Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 33,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $173.17. 2,302,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,628,021. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

