The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.90. 2,722,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,292,932. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

