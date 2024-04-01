The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 2.2% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8,961.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

Boeing Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BA traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.90. 2,722,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,292,932. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.78 and a 200 day moving average of $209.59. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.54, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

