The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Coca-Cola by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $60.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,014,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,143,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

