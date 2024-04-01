The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.82. 355,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,344. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

