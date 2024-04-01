The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Up 22.4% in March

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the February 29th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Glimpse Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRAR opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.30. The Glimpse Group has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group ( NASDAQ:VRAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a negative net margin of 215.51%.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

