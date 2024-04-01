The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.98

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.98 and last traded at $103.98, with a volume of 451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,342 shares of company stock worth $23,256,523. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.