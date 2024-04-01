The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.43. 4,934,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.