The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Short Interest Up 27.5% in March

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,500 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 29th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,578,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 873.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 690,870 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 528,612 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,574,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNTG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

The Pennant Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 319,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,261. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $603.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.06.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

