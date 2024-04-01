The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $155.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $141.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.87.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.81. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.