The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.90.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Timken Stock Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKR stock opened at $87.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Timken has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.63.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

