The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.73. 894,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,641. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

