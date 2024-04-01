Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0931 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $605.42 million and approximately $245.56 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00075696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00025941 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00016904 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,499,490,998 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

