Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $7.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.