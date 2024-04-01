Toncoin Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Toncoin has a market cap of $18.05 billion and approximately $264.23 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.29 or 0.00007721 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00023602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00014755 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,263.44 or 0.99706288 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00140615 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,827,394 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

