Traders Purchase High Volume of Rumble Put Options (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 13,366 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 16% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,515 put options.

NASDAQ:RUM traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,733,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,934. Rumble has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. Rumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rumble will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUM. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rumble by 3,674.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Rumble by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rumble by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

