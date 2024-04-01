TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Lifted by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 90 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.5 %

TDG traded down $18.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,213.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,104. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,158.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,009.25. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $714.98 and a twelve month high of $1,238.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,119.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

