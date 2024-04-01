TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $79.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.19%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TransUnion by 570.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981,271 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $255,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,620,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after buying an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

