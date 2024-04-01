Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading Down 6%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) shares were down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 249,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,219,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.02% and a negative return on equity of 177.97%. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $70,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $70,542.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $41,494.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,720 shares in the company, valued at $703,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.