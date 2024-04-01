Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trevena by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

