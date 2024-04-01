Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.20

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 1127517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.25 price target (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $226.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 19.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

