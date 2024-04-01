Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 155136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$32.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.76 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 500,000 shares of Trigon Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Corporate insiders own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

