Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 5.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $55.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trip.com Group traded as high as $46.37 and last traded at $46.33. Approximately 518,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,839,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

TCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TCOM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Stock Up 7.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039,672 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629,673 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,195,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $168,290,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.