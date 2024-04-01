Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 5.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Free Report) rose 5.6% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $55.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trip.com Group traded as high as $46.37 and last traded at $46.33. Approximately 518,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,839,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

TCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on TCOM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039,672 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629,673 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,195,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $168,290,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 7.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.