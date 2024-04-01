Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TGI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded Triumph Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.88.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGI

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.57. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,081.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.