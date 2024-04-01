Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE GNL opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.22%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033,117 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 4,776,310 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3,410.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after buying an additional 2,612,351 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,611,000 after buying an additional 1,686,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

