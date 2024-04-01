Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Reduced by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,165 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,420,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,802,481. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

