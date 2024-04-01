Truist Financial Increases Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $121.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $114.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CFR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.77.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $112.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.