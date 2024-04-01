Truist Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $292.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WING. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

WING traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $367.07. 22,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,876. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $375.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after purchasing an additional 531,880 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,571,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Wingstop by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 422,727 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,899,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

