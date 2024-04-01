Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after buying an additional 495,349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 271,733 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 174,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 156,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.
