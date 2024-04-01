Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 74,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 292,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Tuya Trading Up 5.7 %
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.94 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,357,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 44,329 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Tuya by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 952,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,576,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 364,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 110,092 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tuya by 5.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 69,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.
About Tuya
Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
