U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.41.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $414,174,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.