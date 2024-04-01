UBS Group Initiates Coverage on enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENGN. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

ENGN stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. enGene has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENGN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at $11,397,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at $20,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

