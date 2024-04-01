UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UFPI opened at $122.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

