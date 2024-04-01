Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Cut by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $6.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $529.37. 169,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $527.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.25. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

