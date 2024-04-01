Ultra (UOS) Trading Down 13.5% This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Ultra has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $88.64 million and $2.17 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,383.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.40 or 0.00925874 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00051843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00136806 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00016920 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001264 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25858765 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,868,982.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.