Uniswap Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $7.39 billion and approximately $187.05 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $12.34 or 0.00017944 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.00144416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008844 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001400 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 12.73517174 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 976 active market(s) with $167,878,618.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

