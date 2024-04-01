United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.01. 3,358,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

