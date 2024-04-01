Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Short Interest Up 31.7% in March

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the February 29th total of 888,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Universal Display Price Performance

OLED traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.43. 218,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,070. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.01. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $125.98 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,511,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,850,000 after buying an additional 94,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,623,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.